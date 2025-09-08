Earnings growth outlook ‘bleak’ as ocean shipping profits plunge 56% in Q2

The container shipping industry faced a challenging second quarter in 2025, recording its third consecutive quarterly decline in earnings.

The industry’s net income fell to $4.4 billion, a 56% drop from the first quarter’s $9.9 billion and a 63.7% decrease from the $12 billion earned in the second quarter of 2024. This decline is attributed largely to the ongoing impacts of tariffs and shifting trade policies, particularly involving the United States, said analyst John McCown in a report.

The imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration has significantly disrupted trade flows, leading to a pronounced downtrend in inbound U.S. container volumes. This disruption is forecasted to continue, with the National Retail Federation estimating a 5.6% decrease in U.S. inbound volume for the entire year of 2025 compared to 2024. As a result, the second quarter set in motion a ripple effect across the global container shipping network, particularly affecting trade lanes that connect the Asia-Pacific region with North America.

Despite adverse U.S. volume trends, McCown said some mitigating factors have been observed in other regions. Increased shipping volumes to North America, excluding the U.S., and Africa helped offset some of the volume declines. However, these increases fell short of significantly impacting the broader trends. The overall global container volume rose by 4.1% in the second quarter, representing a deceleration from higher growth rates seen in previous quarters.