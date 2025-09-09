Container mishap shuts down Port of Long Beach pier

Operations at Pier G at the Port of Long Beach were shut down early Tuesday after dozens of containers fell into the water from a docked vessel.

A total of 67 containers were floating in the water while another 70 had collapsed aboard the Portugeuse-flagged Mississippi, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach said, which arrived Tuesday after departing Yantian, China on August 26.

No injuries were reported in the mishap, which occurred when the ship listed to one side, the reports said, quoting the Coast Guard.

First responders established a safety zone around the 837-foot ship, which was built in March 2024. The owner and operator of the Mississippi were not immediately identified.