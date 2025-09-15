Tariff ceasefire powers Long Beach container surge

The Port of Long Beach reported its second-busiest August sixth-busiest month in its 114-year history as retailers rushed to take advantage of a break in U.S. tariffs on China.

Long Beach, part of the San Pedro harbor complex with the Port of Los Angeles, processed 901,846 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in August, the port said in a release, off 1.3% from the monthly record set in 2024.

Imports fell 3.6% to 440,318 TEUs while exports decreased 8.3% to 95,960 TEUs. Empty containers, an indicator of future import activity, rose 3.7% to 365,567 TEUs.

“Shifting trade policies continue to create uncertainty for businesses and consumers,” said Port of Long Beach Chief Executive Mario Cordero, in the release. “Our Supply Chain Information Highway digital tracker is projecting our peak shipping season to be on pace with last year as retailers start to stock their warehouses in preparation for the winter holidays.”