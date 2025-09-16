‘TikTok’ of rising ocean rates as China prospects improve

Positive signs surrounded trade negotiations taking place this week in Madrid between China and the United States, led by reported progress on a deal for social media platform TikTok, that could ultimately benefit trans-Pacific shipping.

More good news was rate improvement for containers heading from China to the U.S. West Coast, which increased 7% to $2,309 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) as of Sept. 16, according to consultant Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO). That was also 34% higher than at the end of August.

China-East Coast prices edged up 4% to $3,368 per FEU, having risen by 24% in September.

Freightos Research Chief Judah Levine credited ocean lines’ general rate increases imposed earlier this month, buttressed by blanked sailings and higher shipper demand approaching China’s Golden Week holiday.