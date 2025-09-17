Watco signs for new Intramotev battery railcar

Intramotev announced it had signed a customer agreement with short line railroad operator Watco, for its TugVolt autonomous battery-electric railcars.

The rolling stock will be deployed at Watco’s transload terminal in Wood River, Ill., Intramotev said in a release. The terminal handles soda ash, steel, lumber and paper.

Watco becomes Intramotev’s first railroad operator customer.

Side-dump open hoppers equipped with the TugVolt technology are currently in revenue service for Carmeuse Americas, a limestone supplier in Michigan.

“At Watco, we’re always exploring new ways to support our customers,” said Aaron Jensen, Watco’s senior vice president of operations solutions and support. “This program with Intramotev reflects our commitment to evaluating innovative technologies that could help us better meet the needs of our shipper customers.”

Intramotev, of St. Louis, said it is the first company in the world to commercially deploy autonomous freight railcars.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to create value for Watco’s customers with the TugVolt and its corresponding technology,” said Intramotev Chief Executive and Co-Founder Tim Luchini, “Our technology brings new levels of flexibility to yard operations, helping customers move freight exactly when and where they need it. That means fewer delays, lower costs, and supply chains that work on the customer’s schedule.”

Watco operates more than 45 railroads across over 7,100 miles of track. Watco is based in Pittsburg, Kansas and has been in operation for over 40 years.

The news comes after Parallel said it had completed Phase I testing of its own autonomous freight railcar platform with short line operator Genesee & Wyoming in Georgia.

