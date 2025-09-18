First new Utah railroad in a century opens

Savage Tooele Railroad, Utah’s first new short line railroad in more than a century, opened Wednesday in northwest Utah.

The 11-mile route which restored a former Union Pacific branch serves the Lakeview Business Park in Grantsville, a 1,700-acre site approximately 35 miles west of Salt Lake City and UP’s intermodal terminal there.

“This new railroad is a major step forward for Utah’s economy,” said Gov. Spencer Cox, in a release. “The Savage Tooele Railroad will open doors for Utah businesses, strengthen our supply chains, and create opportunities that will benefit our state for generations.”

Privately-held Savage first filed for the project with the Surface Transportation Board in 2021. The regulator approved the project in April 2024 and construction began in November.