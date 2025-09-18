First new Utah railroad in a century opens

Savage Tooele Railroad, Utah’s first new short line railroad in more than a century, opened Wednesday in northwest Utah.
The 11-mile route which restored a former Union Pacific branch serves the Lakeview Business Park in Grantsville, a 1,700-acre site approximately 35 miles west of Salt Lake City and UP’s intermodal terminal there.
“This new railroad is a major step forward for Utah’s economy,” said Gov. Spencer Cox, in a release. “The Savage Tooele Railroad will open doors for Utah businesses, strengthen our supply chains, and create opportunities that will benefit our state for generations.”
Privately-held Savage first filed for the project with the Surface Transportation Board in 2021. The regulator approved the project in April 2024 and construction began in November.
The railroad, developed with UP (NYSE: UNP), will operate five days a week with a 286,000-pound gross rail load capacity, giving tenants access to markets across North America. It will begin receiving its first shipments later this month.
“We know this is a much-needed link for the supply chain in northern Utah,” said Jeff Roberts, president and chief executive of Savage. “Now that the Savage Tooele Railroad is operational, we’re excited to see it add value for our customers and support businesses in the area.”
Lakeview and the railroad also count The Romney Group and Prologis, one of the largest operators of distribution and warehouse properties, as development partners.
“Integrating rail service into Lakeview Business Park creates a logistical competitive advantage,” said Gus Gradinger, vice president, customer-led development, for Prologis, in the release. “This new connection expands options, reduces transportation costs and enables faster distribution – making the park an even more attractive place to do business.”
Kenny Rocker, executive vice president – marketing and sales, Union Pacific Railroad, said, “This is a win-win as we work together to meet growing demand in Salt Lake City. Short-line partnerships like this one with Savage Tooele Railroad allow us to deliver innovative rail solutions that help our customers connect to our premier network and get to market faster.”
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Chemicals, autos lead as rail freight bests year-ago traffic
Watco signs for new Intramotev battery railcar
Dwell down for LA-Long Beach container trucks, rail