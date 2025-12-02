Saia’s shares up after tonnage turns positive in November

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia announced that tonnage moved back into positive territory on a year-over-year comparison in November. The Tuesday update reversed a three-month slide in volumes.

Johns Creek, Georgia-based Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) said November tonnage per day improved 1.8% y/y as a 2.6% increase in shipments was only partially offset by a 0.8% decline in weight per shipment.

Final October metrics were also slightly better than expected. Tonnage was off just 3.3% y/y in the month, versus the company’s initial expectation for a 4% decline, which it provided on its third-quarter call in October.

Saia’s November tonnage was up 7.5% on a two-year-stacked comparison, the highest increase since June. However, it faces more formidable comps starting in December (December 2024 tonnage was up 13.5% y/y).