Saia’s margins slip as LTLs await rebound

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia is leaning on cost controls and efficiency initiatives across an expanded terminal network to bridge the gap to an eventual recovery.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.81 on Thursday, which was 25 cents ahead of the consensus estimate but 65 cents lower year over year. The adjusted number excluded a one-time real estate gain of $14.5 million.

(Higher interest expense from debt incurred to fund terminal purchases and a slightly higher tax rate combined for a 6-cent drag on the period.)

Table: Saia’s key performance indicators

Saia’s (NASDAQ: SAIA) revenue was down just slightly y/y to $840 million, but came in $11 million better than the consensus estimate. Tonnage declined 1.5% y/y and revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was flat, excluding fuel surcharges.