Pamt Corp. books another loss in Q3

Pamt Corp., formerly Pam Transportation Services, reported a net loss of $5.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared to earnings of 11 cents per share in the same period last year. This marks the fourth consecutive net loss for the Arkansas-based carrier.

On a year-over-year comparison, the per-share results benefitted from a $3.8 million increase in gains on equipment sales (a 14-cent tailwind at a normalized tax rate). Higher interest expense was a 6-cent headwind while a decline in non-operating income was a 4-cent drag.

Changes in Pamt’s (NASDAQ: PAMT) non-operating income are largely driven by fluctuations in the market value of its equity securities portfolio and lease income from a facility, among other items.

Consolidated revenue fell 18% year over year to $150 million. Nearly one-third of the company’s revenue is tethered to the automobile industry, which is navigating tariffs and a shifting trade landscape.