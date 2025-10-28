Flatbed trends buttress Landstar amid dry van slump

Truckload broker Landstar System said dry van freight demand remains soft but noted continued strength in flatbed volumes. It also reported a small increase among its exclusive carrier base, which is normally an indicator that the market could soon turn.

Frank Lonegro, Landstar president and CEO, told analysts on a Tuesday call that increased regulation (non-domiciled CDL restrictions and English language proficiency requirements) on the driver population could also move the needle.

The potential removal of roughly 200,000 owner operators over the next year or two, running parallel with steady additions to its group of business capacity owners (BCOs), “would be a pretty big deal.”

(Landstar’s BCOs are owner operators who haul almost exclusively for the company.)

“I can certainly paint you a nice picture there, but a lot of that’s just going to depend on the enforcement, and the enforcement doesn’t really happen at the federal level, it happens at the state level, and you can see the politics abound there,” Lonegro said.

Table: Landstar’s key performance indicators

Landstar (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported headline earnings per share of just $56 cents Tuesday after the market closed, however, the result included several previously disclosed non-recurring items. Excluding those charges, EPS was $1.22, 1 cent shy of consensus and 19 cents lower year over year.

Consolidated revenue of $1.2 billion was down less than 1% y/y and in line with analysts’ expectations. Dry van revenue fell 3% y/y as loads declined by a similar percentage and revenue per load was flat y/y. Flatbed revenue increased 4% y/y, largely due to a similar increase in volumes. A 17% y/y revenue increase in its heavy haul business drove the flatbed results.

Management said October is tracking below normal seasonality as loads per workday are off 4.5% from September (historically loads are down just 2%). It called out a drop in shipments for the government due to the shutdown, as well as lower automotive-related loads and linehaul moves for parcel carriers. (October truck loads are down 3% y/y.)

Dispatched loads of government-related freight are off more than 30% in October, but Landstar expects most of those loads to hit the platform when the government reopens. Overall, the company is calling for a muted peak season, in line and even possibly softer than last year’s peak.

Revenue per load normally increases 1% from the third to the fourth quarter but is flat so far in October. (October truck revenue per load is also flat y/y.)

SONAR: Outbound Tender Reject Index for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). A proxy for truck capacity, the Outbound Tender Reject Index shows the number of loads being rejected by carriers. Current tender rejections are higher than prior-year levels but still not signaling a recovery. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

SONAR: National Truckload Index (linehaul only – NTIL) for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). The NTIL is based on an average of booked spot dry van loads from 250,000 lanes. The NTIL is a seven-day moving average of linehaul spot rates excluding fuel. Spot rates are ahead of year-ago levels as new constraints on the driver pool (non-domiciled CDL restrictions and English language proficiency requirements) take hold.

Trucks provided by BCOs increased seven units sequentially in the third quarter, the first increase since the 2022 first quarter.

The turnover rate (trailing 12 months) among the group improved 300 basis points to 31.5% from the end of 2024 to the end of the third quarter. (BCO truck count has dipped slightly in October.)

Revenue generated by BCOs was flat y/y, with little change in load counts or revenue per load. BCO truck count declined 5% y/y but loads per truck were up 5%.

BCO revenue per mile – Landstar’s preferred metric for TL pricing as it excludes fluctuations in diesel fuel prices – increased 2% y/y on dry van loads and 6% y/y on flatbed loads.

Variable contribution margin, or net revenue margin, was flat y/y at 14.1%. (The metric measures revenue remaining after purchased transportation expenses and agent commissions are paid.) A 33.1% operating margin (as a percentage of variable contribution) was 370 bps lower y/y. Insurance and claims expenses (as a percentage of BCO revenue) increased 50 bps y/y to 7.2%.

The company didn’t provide quarterly EPS guidance again due to market volatility.

In addition to the aforementioned fourth-quarter revenue trends, it said variable margin is expected to decline by 20 to 30 bps sequentially in the period. It also flagged a deadly accident involving a BCO independent contractor that might impact results. It said the contractor was not part of the initial collision and that the incident is still being investigated.

Adjusted EPS for the third quarter excluded a $16.1 million charge (35 cents per share) related to the decision to divest its Mexican subsidiary, Landstar Metro; a $9 million hit (20 cents per share) from the decision to conduct TL brokerage services exclusively through its Landstar TMS and wind down its Blue TMS platform; and a $5 million charge (11 cents per share) from a writedown of its minority stake in Cavnue, a startup focused on improving road infrastructure for autonomous vehicles.

Shares of LSTR were off 3.3% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

