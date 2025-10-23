Knight-Swift logs another tough quarter on road to recovery

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation fell 3.5% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following a third-quarter earnings report that missed analysts’ expectations. The multimodal transportation provider also issued a fourth-quarter outlook that was light of consensus (at the midpoint of the range).

(Knight-Swift’s (NYSE: KNX) stock was up 20% in the month leading up to the report.)

Management stated on a Wednesday conference call with analysts that a seasonal lift in demand across the platform has not been observed heading into the holidays. However, it noted some constructive conversations with customers around project work for the fourth quarter.

It’s starting to see early impacts to the driver pool as non-domiciled CDL issuances cease and English language proficiency enforcement ramps. Early bid season activity is delivering low- to mid-single-digit rate increases accompanied by less customer churn as many shippers are reducing the number of carriers they work with.