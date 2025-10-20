Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
No deal for Forward Air sends shares lower

Private equity firms still vying for expedited trucking company

Todd Maiden
Shares of FWRD are down over 80% since the Omni Logistics merger was announced in August 2023. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • Forward Air's stock fell sharply after reports indicated a buyout is no longer imminent due to unsatisfactory bids from private equity suitors.
  • This development follows investor calls for a strategic review prompted by a contentious merger with Omni Logistics, which significantly increased the company's debt and leverage.
  • Shares are down over 30% in the past month, with the company currently carrying $1.69 billion in net debt, representing 5.7 times its last 12 months' consolidated adjusted EBITDA.
Shares of Forward Air fell again on Monday after M&A blog, Axios Pro, reported that a buyout of the company is no longer imminent.

“Forward Air’s auction has slowed amid unsatisfactory bids from private equity suitors,” the report said.

Forward’s stock gapped more than 20% lower during the Monday session, with trading being halted briefly, before rallying late to close at $19.19 per share, down 4.7% on the day. Shares are off more than 30% over the past month due to the absence of a viable takeout offer.

Investors called on the company to conduct a strategic review of its operations earlier this year following fallout from a contentious merger with Omni Logistics. Some investors challenged the deal’s structure, which bypassed a shareholder vote. Activists criticized the merger because it significantly increased Forward’s debt and appeared to put it in competition with existing customers.

Previous reports said a few private equity firms had submitted bids to acquire the company. The Monday report said Clearlake Capital and Apollo Global Management (NASDAQ: APO) are still in the running after submitting second-round bids last month.

Forward generated $74 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the second quarter, a $5 million sequential increase. Net debt of $1.69 billion was 5.7 times last 12 months’ consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $298 million at the end of the period, an increase from 5.3 times at the end of the first quarter.

Shares of FWRD traded at $110 before the Omni deal was announced in August 2023.

Forward Air will report third-quarter results after the market closes on Nov. 5.

FreightWaves has reached out to Forward Air for comment.

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.