No deal for Forward Air sends shares lower

Shares of Forward Air fell again on Monday after M&A blog, Axios Pro, reported that a buyout of the company is no longer imminent.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

“Forward Air’s auction has slowed amid unsatisfactory bids from private equity suitors,” the report said.

Forward’s stock gapped more than 20% lower during the Monday session, with trading being halted briefly, before rallying late to close at $19.19 per share, down 4.7% on the day. Shares are off more than 30% over the past month due to the absence of a viable takeout offer.

Investors called on the company to conduct a strategic review of its operations earlier this year following fallout from a contentious merger with Omni Logistics. Some investors challenged the deal’s structure, which bypassed a shareholder vote. Activists criticized the merger because it significantly increased Forward’s debt and appeared to put it in competition with existing customers.