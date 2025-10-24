ArcBest headlines latest buyers of Yellow terminals

Handlers of defunct Yellow Corp.’s estate have asked a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware to approve the sale of four terminals for $6.1 million. ABF Freight parent, ArcBest, is listed as a buyer of a small location in Alabama. The other buyers appear to be real estate investors.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) has entered an agreement to acquire an 18-door terminal in Montgomery, Alabama for $375,000. ArcBest previously acquired seven service centers from the former less-than-truckload carrier for nearly $50 million.

The other three properties to be sold include: a 92-door terminal just north of Providence, Rhode Island ($2.75 million), a 45-door terminal in Jacksonville, Florida ($2.6 million), and a 24-door terminal in Florence, South Carolina ($375,000).

All four locations are owned by Yellow.