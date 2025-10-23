USA Truck goes back on the market

Danish freight forwarder DSV said Thursday it will divest truckload carrier USA Truck, which it acquired earlier this year when it bought German forwarder and logistics provider DB Schenker. DSV said the USA Truck business is “not an optimal fit” for its mostly asset-light offering.

DSV will report USA Truck’s results as discontinued operations during the transition period. The Arkansas-based carrier will continue to operate independently with current leadership remaining intact. No timeline was given for the sales process.

“While USA Truck may not fully align with DSV’s asset-light business model, these connections are valuable and will continue to have a positive impact at both organizations as we move forward,” said Rene Harboe, CEO Americas for DSV Road, in a news release.

Schenker acquired USA Truck in 2022 in a transaction that valued the carrier at $435 million, netting shareholders a 118% premium. The deal was part of Schenker’s plan to expand trucking services in the U.S. and Canada. (DSV completed its acquisition of Schenker in April.)