Schneider’s tough Q3 unlikely remembered if TL capacity resets

Shares of multimodal transportation provider Schneider National were off 8% in midday trading on Thursday following a worse-than-expected earnings report. Continued demand weakness and higher insurance costs tanked its third quarter, causing the company to materially lower its full-year outlook.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents, 8 cents light of the consensus estimate and 6 cents lower year over year. The adjusted EPS number included a 7-cent headwind ($16 million) from higher insurance claims costs. (The result excluded 1 cent per share in severance and acquisition-related amortization expenses.)

The company lowered its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to “approximately 70 cents,” from a range of 75 cents to 95 cents. The new guide would have been 77 cents without the insurance hit in the quarter, closer to the 80-cent consensus estimate at the time of the print.

Schneider’s key performance indicators

Freight demand is still subseasonal in October but not as weak as it was in September, management said on a Thursday call with analysts. July benefitted from a demand pull forward ahead of tariffs, with both August and September coming in below normal seasonal trends.