XPO’s Q4 progressing as expected

XPO provided a largely inline November update on Monday after the market closed. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company’s less-than-truckload segment saw tonnage fall 5.4% year over year in the month as shipments declined 2.2% and weight per shipment was down 3.2%.

The company also provided final October statistics. Tonnage was down 3.8% y/y in the month, which was in line with management’s prior update for a roughly 3% decline.

Results from the first two months of the fourth quarter appear to place the carrier on track to meet the outlook provided on its third-quarter call in late October. At the time, the company was calling for a mid-single-digit y/y tonnage decline in the period.

Table: Company reports

The sequential tonnage change in November was slightly worse than typical seasonality, but not surprising given macroeconomic headwinds.