Yellow settles with pensions

Bankrupt Yellow Corp. has agreed to terms with 14 multiemployer pension plans regarding more than $7.4 billion in claims stemming from the former less-than-truckload carrier’s 2023 shutdown.

A motion filed this week with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware is seeking approval for term sheets allowing roughly $1.5 billion in withdrawal liability and other claims from the pension plans. Central States Pension Fund, which covered thousands of the Yellow’s union employees, holds a little more than half of the total amount. The final payouts, however, are likely to be just a fraction of the face value.

The pension plans and Yellow have engaged in costly litigation over the past two years, trying to reach an agreement on the exit fees.

Yellow lost an appeal in September to have the withdrawal liabilities tossed. It argued that the pension plans were fully funded after receiving federal bailout money in 2021, leaving the company with no liability. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit upheld the Delaware court’s decision that The American Rescue Plan lawfully gave pension insurer Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. the authority to craft guidelines to make sure bailout money would only cover plan benefits and costs.