Judge Oks Yellow Corp.’s final liquidation plan

A federal bankruptcy court in Delaware cleared the path for the final liquidation of defunct Yellow Corp.’s estate on Monday. The plan outlines the distribution of as much as $700 million to remaining creditors, including former employees. The Monday order, however, could be challenged on appeal by Yellow’s largest equity holder, MFN Partners.

Boston hedge fund MFN amassed a 42.5% equity stake in the former less-than-truckload carrier in the days leading up to its July 30, 2023 shutdown. The firm bet that proceeds raised from the sale of Yellow’s 325 terminals and other assets would more than cover its debts.

MFN and its affiliate, Mobile Street, objected to the proposed bankruptcy plan, arguing that the governing committee, which was composed of creditors with inherent conflicts of interest, would inevitably prioritize their own financial outcomes. MFN also put forward a scenario asserting recoveries to unsecured creditors would be higher in a Chapter 7 liquidation.