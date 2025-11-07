Intermodal asset impairment sinks Universal Logistics’ Q3

Universal Logistics Holdings reported a large net loss for the third quarter on Friday due to a noncash impairment charge in its intermodal segment.

A $74.8 million net loss, or $2.84 per share, was driven by an $81.2 million impairment on tangible and intangible assets tied to a customer relationship. Reduced demand across its high-fixed-cost intermodal network is weighing on margins. It also flagged the potential for additional impairments in a separate filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Excluding the charge, consolidated operating income of $7 million was 85% lower year over year. An adjusted operating margin of 1.8% was 910 basis points lower y/y. Adjusted EBITDA was down 44% y/y to $43 million.

“Despite the impact of certain non-cash impairment charges recorded in the third quarter 2025, Universal’s core business model remains intact,” Universal CEO Tim Phillips said in a news release.