Yellow’s $137M-plus lawsuit against Teamsters revived

A federal appeals court has reinstated defunct Yellow Corp.’s $137-million-plus lawsuit against the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. The decision overturns a previous dismissal by a lower court, allowing the former less-than-truckload carrier to pursue its breach-of-contract case.

A Wednesday decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit remanded the case back to a federal district court in Kansas. Yellow can now amend its complaint against the union, which it claims deliberately blocked a restructuring dubbed “One Yellow,” a plan the company aserts was required for its survival.

Running out of cash, Yellow sued the union in June 2023, saying the labor organization didn’t have the authority to stop a proposed change of operations. Phase 2 of One Yellow would have allowed the company to merge its four LTL operating companies, consolidate terminals and alter work rules.

The union agreed to Phase 1 of the plan in 2022, which Yellow hailed as a success. Yellow, however, blamed the union’s “stonewalling” of Phase 2 as the cause of its “death spiral.”