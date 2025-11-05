Forward Air says strategic review, potential sale still on track

Shares of Forward Air jumped 16% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after management from the transportation and logistics provider said that a strategic review, which may include the sale of the company, is still in progress. The stock came under pressure last month, following a report from Axios Pro, saying that a sale was longer imminent.

Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) announced at the beginning of the year that its board would undertake a review, following criticism from investors over a contested 2024 merger with Omni Logistics. Management said on its third-quarter call with analysts on Wednesday that it is continuing to talk with interested parties and that the process has included an analysis of all potential value-maximizing opportunities.

The company reported a $16.3 million net loss (attributable to Forward Air), or 52 cents per share, for the third quarter. Consolidated revenue of $632 million was 4% lower year over year.

Consolidated EBITDA of $78 million was 10% lower y/y but 5% better sequentially.