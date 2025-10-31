Heartland Express books another loss in Q3

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported a net loss for the third quarter on Friday, its ninth straight quarterly loss (excluding one-time real estate gains). The North Liberty, Iowa-based company noted a sequential improvement in operations but said a meaningful recovery is unlikely until next year.

A net loss of 11 cents per share, or $8.3 million, was 1 cent ahead of consensus and the year-ago result. The period benefited from a $6.2 million year-over-year increase in gains on equipment sales.

Through the first three quarters of 2025, the company’s net losses totaled $33 million, compared to losses of $27.9 million through the same period last year.

“While we have begun to see some encouraging signs related to market capacity, freight demand still lags behind available capacity. Therefore, we do not currently expect material market improvements until sometime in 2026,” Heartland CEO Mike Gerdin stated in a news release.