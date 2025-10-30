XPO defies weak LTL demand with margin gains

XPO continues to execute at the bottom of the cycle. The company again saw margin improvement in its less-than-truckload unit during the third quarter without the help of incremental revenue.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company’s LTL segment reported an 82.7% adjusted operating ratio (inverse of operating margin) in the quarter, 150 basis points better year over year and 20 bps better sequentially. (XPO normally sees 200 to 250 bps of OR degradation from the second to the third quarter).

XPO (NYSE: XPO) continues to pull a variety of pricing levers and has implemented several AI-driven optimization initiatives. It has delivered 350 bps of margin improvement over the past two years and still sees ample runway to continue posting industry-leading margin gains, almost regardless of the demand backdrop.

“In a soft macro we’re improving margin, and whenever the cycle starts turning, we’re going to improve it even more, CEO Mario Harik told analysts on a Thursday call.