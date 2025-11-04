October LMI shows price increases outpacing capacity growth

The logistics industry held steady in October, with transportation metrics more closely resembling a firming market following a three-year-plus freight recession, according to a monthly sentiment survey.

The Logistics Managers’ Index – a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction – returned a 54.5 reading for transportation capacity in October. That was 70 basis points lower than September’s reading and the slowest growth rate for capacity in the past three months.

Transportation utilization (57.3) jumped 7.3 percentage points, with transportation prices (61.7) up 7.5 points. October saw a reversal of the “negative freight inversion” that occurred in the prior two months, during which capacity grew faster than rates.

Downstream supply chain managers (retailers) noted significant pricing pressure in October, returning a 70 reading, compared to a 56.4 reading from upstream survey respondents (manufacturers and wholesalers).