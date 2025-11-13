October freight shipments plunge, Cass data shows

Freight shipments fell sharply in October but higher rates kept total freight spend in check, according to a monthly report from Cass Information Systems.

Cass’ multimodal shipments index fell 4.3% from September (down 2.1% seasonally adjusted) to the worst October reading since 2009. The dataset was off 7.8% year over year, an acceleration from a 5.4% y/y decline in September.

October 2025

y/y

2-year

m/m

m/m (SA) Shipments -7.8% -10.0% -4.3% -2.1% Expenditures -0.2% -6.1% -3.9% -2.1% TL Linehaul Index 3.0% 0.7% 1.1% NM Table: Cass Information Systems (SA – seasonally adjusted)

The Thursday report said shippers are continuing to consolidate smaller loads into full truckloads to counter rising less-than-truckload pricing, despite overall soft demand. October’s weakness was shared by LTL carrier management teams during third-quarter calls. Some acknowledged the modal shift while also pinning the lower volumes on continued softness in the industrial and housing markets.