Werner says ‘no retreat’ possible on dedicated fleet size

Entering this year, truckload carrier Werner Enterprises was hoping to grow its 7,500-truck fleet by as much as 5% following an extended downturn. Much of the growth was to occur in its dedicated segment, but new tariffs and other cracks in the broader economy pushed out a recovery in the freight industry. Even with the headwinds, the company said Tuesday that it has little room to further trim its dedicated fleet count.

“Our heels are on the line … there is no retreat from here on fleet size,” Derek Leathers, Werner chairman and CEO, told investors at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago.

Leathers cited base capacity needs to maintain service levels and the fixed-cost nature of the business as reasons further attrition is not an option.

Like most fleets, Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) cut its tractor count through the downturn to improve utilization and lower costs. Its active dedicated fleet of 4,865 units has been flat since the second quarter of last year, but remains 550 units, or 11%, below the 2022 peak. The company’s one-way fleet is down 25% to 2,638 units over that stretch, but some of those assets were moved to accommodate dedicated account wins.