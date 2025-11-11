DC court blocks FMCSA’s non-domiciled CDL rule

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s interim final rule (IFR) heavily restricting non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses has been put on temporary hold.

In response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of truck driver Jorge Rivera Lujan, a long-time CDL holder, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered that FMCSA’s rule be stayed pending a further order by the court.

“The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency motions for stay pending review and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of those motions,” according to the court’s order published on Monday.

With a stay in place, state driver’s licensing agencies presumably can resume issuing and renewing non-domiciled CDLS until the court decides whether to reject the lawsuit or issue a permanent stay, which could take weeks.