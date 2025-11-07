Legal Battle Over FMCSA’s Non-Domiciled CDL Rule — What the Lawsuit Claims and What’s at Stake

A federal lawsuit is now underway challenging the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) new interim final rule that limits the issuance of non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs). The lawsuit, filed on October 20, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the D.C. Circuit, argues that FMCSA’s decision to enforce the rule immediately—without going through the traditional notice-and-comment process—was not justified as an emergency and is already causing significant harm.

This article outlines the facts surrounding the rule, the lawsuit, the emergency motion, and the current legal process taking place.

What the Rule Does

FMCSA’s interim final rule, announced in late September by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, alters how state driver’s license agencies can issue and renew non-domiciled CDLs.

The rule revokes eligibility for several groups who previously qualified under existing federal standards, including: