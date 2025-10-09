Trucking advised to audit all drivers to limit CDL liability

Trucking and logistics companies should be taking immediate steps to mitigate increased exposure to drivers with non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses – including an audit of all existing employee or contract drivers, a regulations expert advises.

That advice, included in a legal alert by Greg Reed, a partner at Hanson Bridgett LLP, comes in the wake of an emergency rule issued in September by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration overhauling who is eligible for a non-domiciled CDL.

“Both the regulatory language in FMCSA’s interim final rule, as well as Secretary Duffy’s remarks at the press conference announcing it, cast doubt on the legitimacy of all non-domiciled CDLs,” Reed told FreightWaves in an interview.

“If that holds true, the liability and risk has already increased dramatically for any carrier using these drivers or a brokerage that works with those carriers.”