Multiple CDL violations uncovered in Florida truck crash

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have uncovered multiple violations over the last two years leading up to last week’s truck crash in Florida that killed three people.

In addition, the driver, whose attempt at an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike on August 12 resulted in a minivan getting crushed under the truck’s trailer, failed an English proficiency exam administered after the crash, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“This crash was a preventable tragedy directly caused by reckless decisions and compounded by despicable failures,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“Non-enforcement and radical immigration policies have turned the trucking industry into a lawless frontier, resulting in unqualified foreign drivers improperly acquiring licenses to operate 40-ton vehicles. We will use every tool at our disposal to hold these states and bad actors accountable.”