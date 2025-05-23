Lawmaker introduces bill codifying English proficiency for truckers

WASHINGTON — A change in policy this week by the Trump administration placing truck drivers out of service for violating English proficiency regulations was followed up on Friday by new legislation that, if passed, would codify the new policy into law.

Introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, the bill, to be called Connor’s Law, is named after Connor Dzion, an 18-year old killed in Florida in 2017 by a distracted truck driver unable to read warning signs alerting to upcoming traffic.

Taylor will formally announce the legislation next week, according to his office.

The Small Business in Transportation Coalition (SBTC), which lobbies on behalf of small-business truckers and owner-operators, petitioned to get the bill introduced on behalf of a group of grass-roots trucking organizations.

“This is a big win for public safety, for truckers who share the road with other truck drivers, and the motoring public alike,” said SBTC Executive Director James Lamb in a press release.