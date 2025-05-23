Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


NewsTrucking Regulation

Lawmaker introduces bill codifying English proficiency for truckers

‘Connor’s Law’ named after teen driver killed in 2017

John Gallagher
·

WASHINGTON — A change in policy this week by the Trump administration placing truck drivers out of service for violating English proficiency regulations was followed up on Friday by new legislation that, if passed, would codify the new policy into law.

Introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, the bill, to be called Connor’s Law, is named after Connor Dzion, an 18-year old killed in Florida in 2017 by a distracted truck driver unable to read warning signs alerting to upcoming traffic.

Taylor will formally announce the legislation next week, according to his office.

The Small Business in Transportation Coalition (SBTC), which lobbies on behalf of small-business truckers and owner-operators, petitioned to get the bill introduced on behalf of a group of grass-roots trucking organizations.

“This is a big win for public safety, for truckers who share the road with other truck drivers, and the motoring public alike,” said SBTC Executive Director James Lamb in a press release.

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    John Gallagher

    Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.