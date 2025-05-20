Duffy restores enforcement of English language proficiency rules for truckers

AUSTIN, Texas — In a high-profile announcement, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy signed an order Tuesday to reintroduce strict enforcement of English language proficiency standards for commercial truck drivers. Backed by President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, the policy marks a shift in how the Department of Transportation will handle driver qualification violations moving forward, placing language noncompliance back on the list of criteria for placing drivers out of service.

“We are officially rescinding the reckless 2016 Obama guidance,” declared Duffy, referring to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration policy under President Barack Obama that discouraged law enforcement from removing drivers from the road solely for English proficiency violations. “We are issuing new guidance that ensures a driver who can’t understand English will not drive a commercial vehicle in this country — period, full stop.”

The event, hosted in conjunction with the Texas Trucking Association and attended by industry stakeholders, comes amid growing concerns over road safety and what Duffy described as a trucking industry “wild west” plagued by fraud, noncompliance and eroding regulatory standards.

He pointed to enforcement data, stating that, in 2015, prior to Obama’s changing the guidance, more than 99,000 drivers had English language proficiency violations and 1,000 of those were placed out of service.

Secretary Sean Duffy signing the ELP order. (Photo: Ryan Ewing/Firecrown Media)

“So let’s fast forward to 2024: That dropped to 10,000 violations, and zero were taken out of service for a violation of the English language proficiency,” Duffy said. “So think about that. That means we have let 1,000 of the worst offenders basically off the hook with a slap on the wrist. That’s not going to happen anymore. We’re going to put safety first.”