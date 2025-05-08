Cyberthreats surge against US logistics infrastructure

Cybersecurity provider Trellix recently released its April “CyberThreat Report” revealing an alarming rise in cyberattacks targeting critical U.S. infrastructure, with the freight and logistics sectors now in the crosshairs of nation-state actors and sophisticated ransomware groups.

Between October 2024 and March 2025, the U.S. saw a 136% increase in Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) activity, prolonged and targeted cyberattacks in which an intruder gains unauthorized access to a network and remains undetected for an extended period.

Of particular concern is the role of APT29, also known as Midnight Blizzard, a well-documented cyber espionage group linked to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service. Known for its stealthy, high-level campaigns, APT29 specializes in long-term intrusions that exfiltrate sensitive data without immediate detection.

Trellix researchers report that 55% of APT29’s observed activity in this period specifically targeted the transportation and shipping sectors, signaling a coordinated focus on disrupting or surveilling supply chain operations. For logistics professionals, this suggests that state-sponsored actors are probing for weaknesses not just in physical infrastructure, but also in the digital ecosystems that support freight visibility, scheduling and warehouse management.



