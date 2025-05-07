Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

DHL Express ships endangered antelopes to Kenya; freight fraud; fixing backhauls | WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Timothy Dooner
·

On episode 835 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to DHL Express about shipping endangered bongo antelopes to Kenya. The bongos were transported in custom-built crates, alongside 6 tonnes of pellet feed and 3 specialist animal care staff including a veterinarian and 2 bongo specialists from the US. DHL’s Jimmy Eades tell us all about this unique shipment.

Are you savvy enough to spot freight fraud? Truckstop’s Taryn Daker shares their latest freight fraud data and shares tips on prevention. 

Backhaul is a dirty word in some circles. Pedro Prado and LogShare aim to change that with their platform that matches your empty trailer with loads headed your way. 

Plus, CVSA roadcheck week; did you get your Real ID; trucking cats and dogs. 


Catch new shows live at noon EDT Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on FreightWaves LinkedIn, Facebook, X or YouTube, or on demand by looking up WHAT THE TRUCK?!? on your favorite podcast player and at 5 p.m. Eastern on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Channel 146.

Watch on YouTube

Check out the WTT merch store

Visit our sponsor


Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves' WHAT THE TRUCK?!? In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. WTT is ranked in Apple Podcasts top-20 Business News podcasts. He also writes a newsletter of the same title with over 15k subscribers in the supply chain and trucking niche. Dooner has been in freight since 2005 and has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. He was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.