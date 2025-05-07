DHL Express ships endangered antelopes to Kenya; freight fraud; fixing backhauls | WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On episode 835 of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to DHL Express about shipping endangered bongo antelopes to Kenya. The bongos were transported in custom-built crates, alongside 6 tonnes of pellet feed and 3 specialist animal care staff including a veterinarian and 2 bongo specialists from the US. DHL’s Jimmy Eades tell us all about this unique shipment.



Are you savvy enough to spot freight fraud? Truckstop’s Taryn Daker shares their latest freight fraud data and shares tips on prevention.



Backhaul is a dirty word in some circles. Pedro Prado and LogShare aim to change that with their platform that matches your empty trailer with loads headed your way.



Plus, CVSA roadcheck week; did you get your Real ID; trucking cats and dogs.

