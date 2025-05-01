Fraud flowers in April showers

The Transportation Intermediaries Association’s (TIA) April 2025 Fraud Report, the second in its ongoing series, delivers a powerful message this week: Freight fraud is escalating in both volume and complexity, and even the most vigilant companies are struggling to keep pace.

Based on six months of the company’s Watchdog platform data and a member survey conducted in early 2025, the report paints a detailed picture. While the industry has made strides in prevention, fraudsters continue to innovate by leveraging identity theft, document manipulation and insider knowledge to infiltrate freight networks.

Cargo theft continues to be the most financially damaging type of fraud. TIA cites National Insurance Crime Bureau figures that peg total cargo theft losses at up to $35 billion annually, with a 1,500% increase in reported incidents since 2021. But in terms of frequency, unlawful brokerage has emerged as the No. 1 threat. These scams, in which criminals pose as legitimate brokers or carriers to hijack loads or payments, accounted for 402 reported incidents in just six months.

Identity theft and spoofing also remain prevalent, with 42% of respondents citing them as their most common fraud experiences. The combination of these tactics has made it increasingly difficult for even the most experienced logistics professionals to separate real from fake.



