Importers charged millions in fees for improper declarations in March

Importers bringing goods into the U.S. in March were improperly declaring imports that racked up hundreds of millions in duties and fees owed to the government.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) monthly report of various trade statistics in March, CBP completed 71 audits that identified $310 million in duties and fees owed to the U.S. government from undervalued or improperly declared goods entering the country.

The $310 million in fees assessed to undervalued or improperly declared goods in March is a 10,590% increase compared to the amount of fees assessed in February, which was $2.9 million.

The number of audits completed in March is also a 153.6% increase compared to the number of audits in February.



