Freight fraud: Your supply chain is showing

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Freight Fraud Symposium in Dallas on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How intelligence is power in freight fraud prevention

DETAILS: Truckstop and Hetherington Group experts discuss the rising sophistication of fraud in the trucking industry. They emphasize the critical need for cybersecurity awareness, open-source intelligence and proactive verification of carriers and vendors. Key strategies include employee training, social media vigilance and using AI-driven research techniques to detect and prevent fraudulent activities.

SPEAKERS: Shawn Rasmor, principal product manager at Truckstop, and Alex DuBay, senior technical instructor at OSINT Academy, the Hetherington Group.

BIOS: Rasmor is the principal product manager at Truckstop, where he helps shape vision and strategy for RMIS and compliance solutions across the Truckstop ecosystem. Rasmor has been with Truckstop for over eight years, serving in various roles including integration product management and product strategy.

DuBay retired from the Army after 10 years of service, including seven years in special operations within psychological operations. His expertise lies in integrating cybercapabilities into real-world applications, leveraging publicly available information for intelligence and operational effectiveness. DuBay has developed both physical and digital solutions to meet mission-specific requirements.

KEY QUOTES FROM SPEAKERS:

“So we’re seeing individuals be targeted through phishing to find information on the individual carriers and truckers. But we’re also seeing that [technology] is being used to attack the brokers as well. … They’re able to get into the systems of brokers and find the information that they’re looking to gain access to, like credentials, that are on these systems.” – DuBay





“The other way to find more information is social media. If you are too open on your social media, you’re tagging your locations, you’re tagging what companies you’re working for, what truck routes you’re going for – that’s publicly open. Now your threat actors are able to see that information and start building a profile on you to further fine-tune their attack on you.” – DuBay

“The bad actors are continuously learning. They’re talking. They have a network. They may even be sitting in a room like this and talking to each other and learning about new tactics and how to circumvent those and continue to work together. It’s critical that we are all working together and trying to make this the least hospitable industry for the bad actors right now.” – Rasmor

DAT acquires Outgo, enters race to become dominant freight exchange platform

Avocados, auto parts and ambushes: Inside Mexico’s cargo theft crisis

Cyberthreats surge against US logistics infrastructure