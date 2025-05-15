Avocados, auto parts and ambushes: Inside Mexico’s cargo theft crisis

Cargo theft remains a critical threat to logistics networks across Mexico, with the first quarter of 2025 revealing both troubling trends and tactical shifts in criminal behavior. According to Overhaul’s Q1 2025 Cargo Theft Report, an overwhelming 81% of all cargo theft incidents reported nationwide involved violence, highlighting the persistent danger facing drivers and supply chain operators.

Geographically, theft was highly concentrated. Nearly 78% of cargo thefts occurred in Mexico’s central and Southeast regions, with the central region alone accounting for 61% of all incidents. Two states, Mexico and Puebla, each reported 19% of the national total, maintaining their status as the most dangerous regions for cargo transport. Additionally, theft in Guanajuato and San Luis Potosí surged, each rising by 3 percentage points compared to Q1 2024.

A deeper look into temporal patterns shows that 82% of all thefts occurred from Monday through Friday, with peak activity from Tuesday through Friday (69%). The most dangerous time windows were 6 p.m. to midnight (31% of incidents) and 6 a.m. to noon (28%), aligning with common cargo movement schedules and suggesting targeted strikes during transit shifts.

Food and beverage shipments were the top target, representing 34% of thefts. This category saw a 5-percentage-point increase over Q1 2024, with avocados identified as a specific high-value item. Other rising categories included auto parts (up 4 points), particularly tires and electrical components, and chemicals such as detergents and plastics (up 1 point). Home and garden products, especially appliances, also saw a modest increase in theft.



