2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighters Awards recognize FreightTech innovators

FreightWaves announced the winners of its prestigious 2025 Fraud Fighters Awards on stage at its Freight Fraud event in Dallas, Texas, recognizing 10 companies that have developed cutting-edge solutions to combat the growing threat of fraud in the freight industry. These innovative technologies are helping logistics providers protect their operations against increasingly sophisticated schemes including double-brokering, identity theft and cargo theft.

The 2025 Fraud Fighters Award winners

Crowley Logistics’ Strategic Anti-Fraud Ecosystem (CrowleySAFE) offers a multilayered approach to fraud prevention that combines automated software tools, enhanced carrier vetting and real-time visibility practices. The solution integrates across all transportation management systems and has achieved a 97% reduction in unvetted carrier usage since implementing its standard operating procedures. CrowleySAFE has successfully prevented multiple six-figure theft events by flagging mismatched Standard Carrier Alpha Codes and driver identities before pickup.

Descartes stands as a global leader in logistics technology, offering an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that safeguards freight operations. Their approach utilizes both MyCarrierPortal and MacroPoint to provide comprehensive coverage from pre-tender fraud prevention to post-tender shipment monitoring. By integrating robust pre-booking verification with in-transit tracking and threat detection, Descartes ensures that carriers are vetted properly before freight is tendered, and continues to monitor shipments throughout their journey. These efforts have led to substantial time savings and up to a 90% reduction in fraud-related issues for their clients.

Echo’s comprehensive protection program has helped the company deliver over 1 million truckload shipments in 2024 with less than 0.01% experiencing total losses due to theft. The approach involves accurate load entry, marking high-value freight accordingly, and implementing a robust carrier screening process. Echo has tightened criteria for Targeted Commodity Approval carriers, reviewing authority duration, network history, load volume and electronic logging device connection status to ensure only trusted partners handle valuable freight.



