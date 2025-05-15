2025 FreightWaves Fraud Fighters Awards recognize FreightTech innovators

FreightWaves announced the winners of its prestigious 2025 Fraud Fighters Awards on stage at its Freight Fraud event in Dallas, Texas, recognizing 10 companies that have developed cutting-edge solutions to combat the growing threat of fraud in the freight industry. These innovative technologies are helping logistics providers protect their operations against increasingly sophisticated schemes including double-brokering, identity theft and cargo theft.
The 2025 Fraud Fighters Award winners
CrowleySAFE
Crowley Logistics’ Strategic Anti-Fraud Ecosystem (CrowleySAFE) offers a multilayered approach to fraud prevention that combines automated software tools, enhanced carrier vetting and real-time visibility practices. The solution integrates across all transportation management systems and has achieved a 97% reduction in unvetted carrier usage since implementing its standard operating procedures. CrowleySAFE has successfully prevented multiple six-figure theft events by flagging mismatched Standard Carrier Alpha Codes and driver identities before pickup.
Descartes
Descartes stands as a global leader in logistics technology, offering an end-to-end fraud prevention solution that safeguards freight operations. Their approach utilizes both MyCarrierPortal and MacroPoint to provide comprehensive coverage from pre-tender fraud prevention to post-tender shipment monitoring. By integrating robust pre-booking verification with in-transit tracking and threat detection, Descartes ensures that carriers are vetted properly before freight is tendered, and continues to monitor shipments throughout their journey. These efforts have led to substantial time savings and up to a 90% reduction in fraud-related issues for their clients.
Echo’s Targeted Commodity protection process
Echo’s comprehensive protection program has helped the company deliver over 1 million truckload shipments in 2024 with less than 0.01% experiencing total losses due to theft. The approach involves accurate load entry, marking high-value freight accordingly, and implementing a robust carrier screening process. Echo has tightened criteria for Targeted Commodity Approval carriers, reviewing authority duration, network history, load volume and electronic logging device connection status to ensure only trusted partners handle valuable freight.
FraudWatch by Overhaul
Overhaul’s FraudWatch solution breaks new ground by proactively identifying and stopping fraud attempts before they impact the bottom line. Unlike traditional tools focused on recovery after theft, FraudWatch offers real-time, pre-shipment risk detection powered by AI-driven intelligence. The platform verifies carrier and driver identities, flags suspicious behavior and prevents loads from being assigned to bad actors, marking a strategic shift from reactive to preventive risk management.
Highway
Highway’s Carrier Identity platform helps freight brokers verify carrier legitimacy, authorization and qualifications before assigning loads. The solution targets various fraud types, including stolen MCs, double-brokering, identity impersonation and fictitious pickups. Highway has demonstrated impressive results, including a 97% reduction in double-brokering for customers using the company’s compliant carriers, as well as blocking over 914,000 fraud attempts in the past year. The platform currently protects more than 950 freight brokers.
Motive fraud detection
Motive combines fleet management and spend management in a single platform to combat fleet-related fraud. Its system uniquely integrates vehicle telematics data with payment information to automatically decline suspicious transactions with 90% accuracy. Motive’s fraud controls include coverage for up to $250,000 in losses, vehicle proximity auto-declines, fuel tank threshold monitoring, AI analysis of transaction patterns and customizable spend controls. One logistics company using Motive auto-declined over 2,000 suspicious transactions worth $1.1 million in 2024.
Risk Factors by Truckstop
Truckstop’s Risk Factors solution combines generative AI with proprietary data to analyze billions of carrier data points, including DOT and MC numbers, safety history, and insurance records. The system distills this information into a simple color-coded risk indicator (high, medium or low) and integrates directly into brokers’ existing workflows. Risk Factors detects red flags such as mismatched contact information and unusual activity patterns, enabling brokers to take proactive action before assigning loads.
Samsara Asset Tag
Samsara Asset Tag offers cutting-edge asset tracking technology designed to enhance fraud prevention in logistics operations. This solution seamlessly integrates with existing management systems to provide comprehensive oversight of cargo movements. Samsara’s tags deliver real-time location data and environmental monitoring, which are critical for theft prevention and ensuring shipment integrity. Customers have reported significant reductions in theft incidents and increased peace of mind from knowing they have complete visibility over their assets at all times, thus maintaining operational security and efficiency.
Tive
Tive’s real-time tracking solution has helped companies like Potomac Metals recover stolen cargo worth $175,000 within hours of theft. Mexican retailer Vianney used Tive data to recover merchandise stolen on a high-theft route, while candy company Dulces de la Rosa tracked a hijacked truck through Mexico City, coordinating with police to recover the entire shipment. Tive provides critical location certainty that enables companies to monitor valuable shipments and respond quickly to theft incidents.
Wirebee
Wirebee’s AI-powered call automation platform screens inbound carrier calls, providing an innovative first line of defense against fraud. The system collects key information, performs real-time compliance checks and only passes verified callers to human representatives. Wirebee targets common fraud tactics including caller ID spoofing, carrier identity theft, double-brokering and phishing attempts. By stopping threats at the voice layer, Wirebee allows brokers to focus on legitimate carriers while avoiding dangerous interactions with fraudsters.
These award-winning solutions demonstrate the freight industry’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology in the fight against increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes. As digital threats continue to evolve, these innovative approaches provide critical protection for supply chain stakeholders while maintaining operational efficiency.