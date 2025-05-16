DAT acquires Outgo, enters race to become dominant freight exchange platform

DAT Freight & Analytics acquired factoring and fintech provider Outgo on Thursday, bringing modern payment infrastructure into the DAT One ecosystem and redefining how freight carriers book and get paid for loads. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

DAT isn’t merely expanding its portfolio; it’s restructuring how transactions flow through the freight marketplace. The logistics world has historically dealt with payment delays that could stretch for weeks. With Outgo’s technology now embedded in DAT One, carriers can get paid within hours, sometimes in as little as 15 minutes, according to a news release, which added that this brings a level of liquidity that’s vital for small carriers and owner-operators whose businesses run on thin margins.

Founded in 2022 by former Uber and Convoy technologists, Outgo has focused its efforts on disrupting freight finance by bundling banking, factoring and payment services into a single platform. Its “fractional factoring” model gives carriers more control, allowing them to factor only what they need, when they need it, compared to the traditional carrier-factoring relationship that required long-term contracts or minimums.

“We’re relentlessly focused on transforming how carriers get paid so it’s faster, more flexible, and puts them in control of their finances. … Joining a company with the reputation and trust that DAT has earned will allow us to continue to develop payment innovations at a greater scale for the benefit of both carriers and brokers,” said CEO and co-founder of Outgo Marcus Womack, in the release.



