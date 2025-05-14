Flock Freight’s shared truckload model hauls in $60M Series E

In an industry up against rising costs, inefficient capacity and margin erosion, Flock Freight just made it clear it’s not pivoting, it’s persevering. With a $60 million Series E raise led by O’Neil Strategic Capital and joined by Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, SignalFire, GLP Capital Partners, Bracket Capital and other, un-named investors, the company has committed to its shared truckload technology.

“We’re not here to talk about launching a new TMS or some new product. We’re really thrilled and thankful to be who we are. We will continue to keep growing our business and building shared truckload technology that works really well,” founder and CEO Oren Zaslansky told FreightWaves.

Flock Freight is focused on a future where fewer trucks move more freight more efficiently. Zaslansky has long fought against the absurdity of what he calls “shipping air.” According to a company study, roughly 58% of truckload shipments moved as partials in 2024, leaving an average of 34 linear feet of deck space underutilized.

The core offering, Shared Truckload (STL), allows shippers to pay only for the space they use, effectively pooling multiple shipments into one truckload without the traditional cross-docking of LTL. This focus can result in better service, lower costs and a tangible reduction in emissions, Zaslansky explained.



