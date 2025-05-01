Aurora goes driverless with partners Uber Freight, Hirschbach

A major milestone in the freight industry has arrived, as Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) has officially kicked off its commercial driverless trucking operations in Texas. The company’s autonomous freight service, operating without a human driver onboard, is now making regular deliveries between Dallas and Houston.

The deployment comes after years of development and extensive on-road testing, during which Aurora’s autonomous system, the Aurora Driver, completed more than three million miles under supervised conditions, according to the company. The company says it has now accomplished over 1,200 miles of driving without a driver in the cab.

“We are the first company to successfully and safely operate a commercial driverless trucking service on public roads. …Riding in the back seat for our inaugural trip was an honor of a lifetime – the Aurora Driver performed perfectly and it’s a moment I’ll never forget,” said Chris Urmson, CEO and co-founder of Aurora, in the release.

Aurora’s first customers in this effort include Uber Freight and Hirschbach Motor Lines, both of whom have partnered with the company in early-stage pilot programs.



