Freight industry still lags in technology adoption

Trigent, a technology services organization, recently conducted a survey to assess the technological preparedness and investment priorities of the freight industry. The results, along with insights from an interview with Pratapa Bernard, vice president of strategy at Trigent, showcase both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for logistics technology.

The survey results demonstrated that many companies don’t consider themselves fully technologically equipped. While some progress has been made, 16% of respondents still rely on rudimentary tools including Excel spreadsheets and manual phone calls, indicating a gap in digital adoption. Meanwhile, 61% operate with partially automated systems, utilizing a patchwork of disconnected solutions that often lead to inefficiencies and operational silos.

The lack of full automation is not just a technical issue but also a strategic one. Bernard explained that businesses are wrestling with how to integrate disparate technologies into a cohesive system that enhances efficiency rather than complicating workflows that employees are used to.

“A significant portion of respondents know that they have to change. Either they are getting systems in order to do so or are a work-in-progress towards being ready for the technology deployment,” said Bernard. “They are also seeing a lot of consolidation among technology providers as well, which means multiple systems could soon be working together. So I believe people are making do with what they have and getting ready for [consolidation].”



