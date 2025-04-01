Agility Robotics’ humanoid robot reportedly raising $400M

Agility Robotics, the company behind the humanoid robot Digit, is reportedly on the verge of securing $400 million in new funding. The company raised $150 million in December, for an official total with previous funding of $320 million to date.

According to reports from The Information, this latest funding round is expected to value Agility Robotics at $1.75 billion. The venture arm of private equity firm WP Global Partners is said to be leading the fundraising effort, with SoftBank likely participating in the round as well, according to the news source.

However, it’s worth noting that conflicting information exists regarding the specifics of this funding round. Pitchbook data suggests that Agility Robotics closed the $400 million round on Monday, from previous investors including the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Playground Global and DCVC.

If confirmed, this influx of capital would mark a milestone for Agility Robotics, potentially accelerating its ambitious plans for growth and innovation in the robotics sector.