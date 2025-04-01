Agility Robotics’ humanoid robot reportedly raising $400M

Agility Robotics, the company behind the humanoid robot Digit, is reportedly on the verge of securing $400 million in new funding. The company raised $150 million in December, for an official total with previous funding of $320 million to date.
According to reports from The Information, this latest funding round is expected to value Agility Robotics at $1.75 billion. The venture arm of private equity firm WP Global Partners is said to be leading the fundraising effort, with SoftBank likely participating in the round as well, according to the news source.
However, it’s worth noting that conflicting information exists regarding the specifics of this funding round. Pitchbook data suggests that Agility Robotics closed the $400 million round on Monday, from previous investors including the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Playground Global and DCVC.
If confirmed, this influx of capital would mark a milestone for Agility Robotics, potentially accelerating its ambitious plans for growth and innovation in the robotics sector.
Coinciding with these funding rumors, Agility Robotics has announced a series of enhancements to its flagship humanoid robot, Digit. The improvements include expanded battery capabilities, allowing for up to four hours of operation, autonomous docking onto charging stations and streamlined manufacturing processes. Safety features have also been added, including a Category 1 stop, a safety programmable logic controller and an on-robot emergency stop.
Digit also has more robust limbs and end effectors, expanding its range of grasping angles for more tasks.
In early March, Agility Robotics announced an expansion of its collaboration with Nvidia. This partnership includes integrations of Nvidia’s Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab, robot simulation, and learning frameworks used for teaching and testing Digit’s behaviors.
Digit isn’t just showing up at industry events. It’s already being deployed by enterprise logistics providers. In June, Digit made history by becoming the first humanoid robot deployed in commercial operations, starting work at a GXO (NYSE:GXO) facility near Atlanta. Agility has a multiyear agreement with GXO to continue deploying Digits into other operations.
