Transfix launches RFP tool, teases upcoming gen AI release

After selling its brokerage unit to NFI in June to focus on its SaaS endeavors, Transfix announced Monday the release of its RFP Workflow Tool, a software solution designed to help brokers and 3PLs manage contract pricing and freight bidding opportunities.

Jonathan Salama, co-founder and CEO of Transfix, emphasized during a conversation with FreightWaves the two primary challenges facing brokers today: securing more freight and maintaining strong margins. Transfix’s strategy has been to develop targeted software modules that address these pain points, and the RFP Workflow Tool is one of the company’s first steps in that direction.

“The RFP process, whether it’s with a small or large account, can be complicated and long. The process also often leaves your inbox, with work being done in different spreadsheets and data stored in different places,” said Salama of the hurdles of managing RFPs in freight. “Our focus is to fix problems like this by developing targeted software modules.”

Unlike traditional methods that require brokers to sift through historical data manually, Transfix leverages machine learning and proprietary AI-driven predictive models to provide instant, highly accurate pricing in 3 to 5 seconds, according to the company.



