Uber Freight CEO vows focus on growing opportunities for carriers

ATLANTA — In a freight market still finding its footing after years of disruption, Uber Freight’s 2025 Carrier Summit offered optimism backed by action. CEO Lior Ron addressed a packed room with an update on the company’s promises, showing how data, AI and partnerships are shaping how Uber Freight is positioning its carriers to thrive this year.

“At the end of the day,” Ron emphasized, “it’s about growth and giving [carriers] opportunities.”

Toward that end, Uber Freight has seen growth across 3PL and 4PL divisions and announced a managed freight volume north of $20 billion. Even in a sluggish freight market, the company is providing more freight opportunities to carriers and using its scale to buffer against market headwinds.

A cornerstone of that growth has been Uber Freight’s relentless focus on data and technology. Ron outlined to FreightWaves how Uber Freight has slashed TMS integration times from nine months to just weeks, reducing friction for shippers and, by extension, providing easier access to freight for carriers. With platforms like Uber Freight Exchange now fully operational, carriers can access contract, spot and mini-bid freight opportunities in one place.



