Industry unites for Freight Fraud Symposium in Dallas

FreightWaves is set to host its first-ever Freight Fraud Symposium and Fraud Fighters Awards ceremony on May 14 in Dallas. The event will address the rising threat of fraud in the transportation sector and recognize innovative solutions that are helping to mitigate the impact of this burgeoning criminal crime.
Freight fraud costs the industry millions of dollars annually and erodes trust throughout the supply chain. Chris Burroughs, president of the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), said at the association’s Capital Ideas Conference earlier this month that the situation has “obviously exploded into a massive fraud.”
The symposium will unite industry experts to discuss emerging trends in fraud as well as strategies to prevent it. Speakers include representatives from companies including Overhaul, Highway, Truckstop, Uber Freight, Reliance Partners, Flexport, DAT, GenLogs and more.
“Freight fraud is a growing concern across the industry, and this event brings the right people together to share what they’re seeing and how they’re responding. For Highway, it’s a chance to listen, collaborate and help move the conversation forward in a meaningful way,” said Michael Caney, chief commercial officer for the company.
A key focus will be on combating sophisticated scams like double-brokering, in which carriers re-broker loads without consent of the broker, and identity theft tactics such as stealing Department of Transportation PINs.
Chris McLoughlin, senior director of operations, risk and compliance at Uber Freight, emphasized that time is of the essence in fighting fraud. “Events like this are a critical moment to share what’s working, learn from peers and strengthen the collaborative web needed to outpace bad actors.”
“We want to equip attendees with tools and insights they can implement immediately, while also encouraging long-term collaboration across the ecosystem,” McLoughlin added. “Fraud prevention can’t be solved in silos – we’re looking to build stronger connections with other industry leaders, raise the bar on security expectations and reinforce that with the right approach, freight fraud can be met with tech-enabled defense.”
The Fraud Fighters Awards will honor companies that have mounted those advanced technological defenses to combat such threats. Nominations remain open until 5 p.m. ET on May 8, with no fee for applying, to ensure that all companies have the opportunity to be acknowledged or to acknowledge those contributions.
Eligible innovations may include software for verifying carrier identities, real-time shipment tracking systems, and tools to detect and mitigate fraud attempts. Nominees will be judged on innovation, effectiveness and industry impact.
“We’re hoping to leave the event with a clearer picture of where the biggest gaps are and how we can work together to close them,” said Caney.
Register for the event here.
