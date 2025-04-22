Industry unites for Freight Fraud Symposium in Dallas

FreightWaves is set to host its first-ever Freight Fraud Symposium and Fraud Fighters Awards ceremony on May 14 in Dallas. The event will address the rising threat of fraud in the transportation sector and recognize innovative solutions that are helping to mitigate the impact of this burgeoning criminal crime.

Freight fraud costs the industry millions of dollars annually and erodes trust throughout the supply chain. Chris Burroughs, president of the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), said at the association’s Capital Ideas Conference earlier this month that the situation has “obviously exploded into a massive fraud.”

The symposium will unite industry experts to discuss emerging trends in fraud as well as strategies to prevent it. Speakers include representatives from companies including Overhaul, Highway, Truckstop, Uber Freight, Reliance Partners, Flexport, DAT, GenLogs and more.

“Freight fraud is a growing concern across the industry, and this event brings the right people together to share what they’re seeing and how they’re responding. For Highway, it’s a chance to listen, collaborate and help move the conversation forward in a meaningful way,” said Michael Caney, chief commercial officer for the company.



