Is trade fraud about to surge?

As the Trump administration’s tariff battle against China heats up, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is gearing up for a major enforcement operation. While the political drama surrounding tariff hikes captures the public’s attention, fears of fraudsters exploiting the tariff system are emerging.

The surge in tariffs, particularly on Chinese goods, has created an opportune environment for customs fraud. Importers facing steep duties are resorting to creative, and sometimes illegal, methods to avoid paying the required fees. Mislabeling goods, undervaluing shipments and falsely declaring the country of origin are just a few tactics being employed to bypass customs inspections. These actions can cost the U.S. government billions in lost revenue, creating a headache for both enforcement agencies and compliant businesses.

These types of fraudulent activities have already had significant financial implications. In one case from the early 2000s, a group of importers used fraudulent schemes to misrepresent the country of origin of textiles from China to evade tariffs. In that instance, the perpetrators were caught, but not before costing the U.S. Treasury over $100 million in lost duties.

Another case involved a California-based electronics company in 2018, which underreported the value of goods from China to avoid paying tariffs. The company eventually settled, but the case served as a reminder of the vulnerabilities in the U.S. customs system.



