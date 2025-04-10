Fighting freight fraud an immediate focus at annual meeting of brokers’ group

SAN ANTONIO – The one consistent theme in opening addresses at the Capital Ideas Conference of the Transportation Intermediaries Association was that freight fraud remains a major problem for brokers, and there are few signs of progress in combating it.

Two years after then-TIA President Anne Reinke described double brokering as “out of control,” none of the three TIA officials who spoke at this year’s gathering gave any hint that fraud is on the decline. Reinke’s comments in 2023 were directed at double brokering; this year it was fraud in general, of which double brokering is one part.

The meeting here with more than 1,500 attendees is the first for Chris Burroughs as president of the TIA. He moved into the top slot last September after Reinke took over leadership of the Intermodal Association of North America.

Burroughs, in his first remarks to a TIA conference as president, said the organization has been “tackling this problem” since the 2012 passage of a federal antifraud law. He noted it was one of the first pieces of legislation he had worked on at TIA after joining the organization that year.



