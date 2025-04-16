C.H. Robinson delivers on AI, but investors still skeptical

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) revealed Wednesday it has executed more than 3 million shipping tasks through its proprietary generative AI agents.

“Each additional shipping step we’ve automated beyond those has created new leaps in efficiency for global supply chains and freed our people to do more high-value work for our customers,” said Arun Rajan, chief strategy and innovation officer, in the release.

For context, Robinson isn’t new to AI. According to the global logistics provider, it has spent more than a decade integrating artificial intelligence at scale. In 2023, C.H. Robinson launched its first generative AI agent and began rolling out its features throughout 2024.

Rajan explained that more than 1 million price quotes and 1 million orders have already been processed by AI. Beyond quoting and ordering, these agents handle appointment setting for pickups and deliveries, monitor loads in transit and send tracking updates.



